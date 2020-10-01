Advertisement

One-on-one with Majority Leader McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell weighs in on the Supreme Court, coronavirus, Breonna Taylor, and Tuesday’s presidential debate
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sits down with Washington Bureau Reporter Kyle Midura. Over the course of a 12-minute interview they discuss the politics and process of seating a new Supreme Court Justice, stalled coronavirus relief negotiations, and the latest questions surrounding the case of Breonna Taylor.

This story will be updated with a full transcript.

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Judge Amy Coney Barrett and filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus relief negotiations

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump cancels La Crosse rally, will visit Janesville instead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and Heather Poltrock
President Donald Trump appears to have canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

News

Absentee voters reminded to use their municipality’s ballot drop box

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Wausau Clerk and Marathon County Clerk are reminding absentee voters that ballots must be place in the drop box for their municipality.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

State

Biden for President to host virtual ‘Beers, Brats and Ballots’ event Sunday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
At 3:00 Sunday afternoon, Biden for President Wisconsin will be hosting a virtual “Beers, Brats, and Ballots” Get Out The Vote Rally.

Politics

Wisconsin 7th Congressional candidates respond to Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany and his opponent in the race for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional seat, Democrat candidate Tricia Zunker, released statements Saturday following President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death.

Latest News

News

Breaking down the Presidential candidates on Wisconsin’s ballot

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
We break down all five presidential candidates on the Wisconsin ballot.

Politics

Wisconsinites 50 and older likely to be the deciding factor in the 2020 election

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Voters age 50 and older make up the majority of voters here in Wisconsin. That's why their vote is crucial in the battleground state.

Politics

Absentee ballots among mail found along Outagamie County highway

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Three trays of mail were found on the side of the highway and in a ditch in Greenville.

Politics

President Trump supporters respond to Mosinee speech

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:37 AM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
President Trump’s visit to Mosinee on Thursday was the fifth time an active President visited central Wisconsin, the second trip for President Trump to the region.

News

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
Gray Television’s primetime election special, “Full Court Press: Election Countdown” hosted by Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren, includes interviews with President Donald Trump and former Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Politics

Wis. democrats hold virtual panel events as Pres. Trump visits Mosinee

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
Democrats around the Wisconsin held virtual panels ahead of Pres. Trump's visit to Mosinee, focusing on various topics, all criticizing the Trump Administration’s handling of each topic and hope for a better future in the Biden campaign.