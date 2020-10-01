NOAH looks to community to help finish their new space

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -

Neighbors offering a hand, otherwise known as NOAH is calling on the community to help make their new space complete.

Right now the organization is looking for 30-40 18 gallon rubbermaid totes so that they can easily organize and sort the hundreds of donations that they have come in from around the community.

“Most foster kids only come with the bare necessities. Some come with clothing, some do not. It just depends on the situation and how they’ve been living. So we want to be able to provide them and give them as much normalcy in their life as we possibly can,” Denise Ohrt, founder of NOAH said.

Denise and Matt Ohrt moved NOAH from Wausau to a shelter at their home at the end of September.

After putting in 11 thousand dollars of their own into work and shelving,

The bins are all they need so that they can continue to take in donations and help the more than 200 foster kids in the area.

On top of their five kids, the Ohrt family is currently foster three kids in their home, two of which are infants.

Denise said the new move has made things so much easier, as she doesn’t have to pack up a van full of cars overtime she wants to work on the closet. The added space also allows for more donations as the groups started to outgrow their previous space.

“Everyone I talk to has a heart for foster kids and foster kids often do without. And so it’s really great to have the community support and usually, people will jump in if you give them an avenue to do so they may not always know what to do or how to do it but if you call to make a call for volunteers then generally we get pretty good support,” Matt Ohrt said.

NOAH is a free non-profit foster care CLOSET that has been serving the foster families of Marathon County for four years.

“This was a huge need in the community. And there are many other communities that do have foster care closets but Marathon County does not and our numbers keep increasing for kids coming into care so we knew that this could be a huge asset to those foster families,” Denise said.

To volunteer or donate to NOAH, you can message Denies on Facebook Here or call her at (920) 889-9974.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.