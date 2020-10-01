Advertisement

New USDA report expected to show big U.S. corn stocks

Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. and British trade negotiators wrapped up their 4th round of talks last week--talks they hope will soon lead to a new trade agreement between the 2 countries. Observers say the talks were very intense as negotiators worked on 16 different trade areas all of which are said to be in the advance stages of the talks. The next round of negotiations is scheduled to take place in mid-October but U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer said there is probably not going to be a done deal before our November elections.

Another major USDA Grain Stocks Report comes out later this morning. The report is expected to show big U.S. stocks for corn as the Covid-19 pandemic, trade problems with China and more competition from around the world has meant U.S. exports have been down this year. U.S. corn stocks as of September 1st are expected to come in at 2.43 billion bushels, about 200 million more than a year ago. Soybean stocks as of the first of this month were pegged to be 575 million bushels-down about 325 million from a year ago as Chinese purchases from the U.S. this summer have been strong. Grain traders expect the new numbers will have very little effect on prices for the rest of this year.

Americans like farmers and appreciate what they do to feed the world. In a new Gallup Poll, U.S. consumers were asked to rank 25 different industries in order by which they liked the most. And while farming has always been highly ranked, this new poll shows that for the first time in 20 years, farming and farmers rank number 1 with a 69% positive rating-up 11% from last year. The grocery and restaurant industries now rank 2nd and 3rd in that poll.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program has reached a big milestone. Yesterday Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced that more than 100 million food boxes have been sent to needy people around the country. And that total will continue to grow as 50 more food pantries and food banks around the country will be added to the distribution list.

Today is the deadline for farmers to update their Price Loss Coverage program yields for covered commodities at county farm Service Agency offices. It’s a 1 time chance for farmers to update yield numbers used to figure payments from 2020 through 2023.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NOAH looks to community to help finish their new space

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
The organization is looking for 30-40 18 gallon rubber-maid totes so that they can easily organize and sort the hundreds of donations that they have come in from around the community.

News

Survey: 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
An annual flu shot is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all over the age of 6 months, but many don’t get the vaccine even when there’s no pandemic.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, October 1, 2020.

News

DNR Looks to Update Walleye Fishing 9/30/2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
DNR Looks to Update Walleye Fishing 9/30/2020

News

Madison Dairy Expo cancellation costs $25 million in economic loss

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Dairy Expo is cancelled for the first time in 54 years because of coronavirus concerns, resulting in $25 million of economic loss.

Latest News

News

Mural dedicated in downtown Wausau on final day of Recovery Month

Updated: 10 hours ago
Mural is made up of 24 separate pieces

News

Mother of five volunteering with Port Edwards Fire Dept., American Red Cross

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tanya Schulz is answering the call to help when it is much needed

News

Community of Stevens Point mourns loss of beloved public servant

Updated: 10 hours ago
Bob Quam passed away from COVID-19 September 18

News

Wednesday Learning Centers offer help to students learning virtually

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
With grant money from the United Way of Portage County, over 200 kids have the opportunity to get help with virtual learning each Wednesday while still having fun with their friends.

News

Program offered in Stevens Point for students who need help with virtual learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
Help is offered Wednesdays on Wednesdays, typically a day off for the virtual learners

News

Congressional candidate Tricia Zunker votes, encourages others to do so

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Tricia Zunker, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, cast her absentee ballot in Wausau on Wednesday.