New “Heroes Wear Masks” Elmo book being printed at Worzalla

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new book to help kids understand the importance of staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic is being printed right in our own back yard at Worzalla in Stevens Point.

The book is called “Heroes Wear Masks: Elmo’s Super Adventure.”

The purpose of the book is to help provide a sense of normalcy of wearing a mask to kids and the fight against COVID-19.

In the book, Elmo is shown going to school with some changes in his routine like masking up, social distancing and he has to make sure to wash his hands.

“There’s a lot of stress that’s being held by kids just through this pandemic and it’s nice that they can see something that’s familiar to them like Elmo with a mask on, it just makes it look like everything is familiar then,” Customer Service Manager Kim Deuel said.

Sesame workshop hopes the new book will help kids understand the changes going on in the world, and how to ease back to school nerves during the pandemic.

