Marcus closes 17 theaters it had reopened amid coronavirus

courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of movie theaters across Wisconsin in mid-March. The Milwaukee-based Marcus began reopening many of its theaters in August, after test runs at a handful of theaters in June.

Theaters Marcus has closed again include those in Appleton, Green Bay, Delafield and Menomonee Falls.

According to its website, Point Cinema in Madison will remain open.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

