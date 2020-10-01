Advertisement

Madison Dairy Expo cancellation costs $25 million in economic loss

The five-day event attracts nearly 70,000 people from around the world to Madison, but Covid concerns caused organizers to cancel.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dairy Expo is cancelled for the first time in 54 years because of coronavirus concerns, resulting in $25 million of an economic loss.

The Dairy Expo was scheduled to be at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison from Sept. 28 until Oct. 3.

Some call the event the Superbowl of the dairy industry.

“It’s simply because it’s the pinnacle of the dairy industry in terms of events and competitions,” Katie Schmitt, Dairy Expo Communications Manager said.

The five-day event attracts nearly 70,000 people from around the world to Madison, but Covid concerns caused organizers to cancel.

We realized there just wouldn’t be an opportunity to gather nearly 60,000 at the Alliant Energy Center this year," Schmitt said.

Organizers said due to the nature of the event, a virtual expo isn’t possible either.

“For an organization that solely does this event, it’s definitely a financial burden to deal with,” she said.

Destination Madison officials said the city will feel the pinch.

“World Dairy Expo brings about $25 million into our community during the six days that it’s here,” Deb Archer, Destination Madison president and CEO said. “It’s a dramatic impact to a $1.4 million industry.”

She said the economic impact has a domino effect.

“It’s not just the front line businesses that are impacted, it’s their suppliers and the money in the hands of people who work here and would spend money,” she said.

Archer said the lack of visitors and cancelled events comes at a cost, but they’re already looking to the future.

“Our hope is when the pandemic is over, people are confident again and those events will want to come back to Madison,” Archer said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NOAH looks to community to help finish their new space

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
The organization is looking for 30-40 18 gallon rubber-maid totes so that they can easily organize and sort the hundreds of donations that they have come in from around the community.

News

Survey: 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
An annual flu shot is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all over the age of 6 months, but many don’t get the vaccine even when there’s no pandemic.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, October 1, 2020.

News

DNR Looks to Update Walleye Fishing 9/30/2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
DNR Looks to Update Walleye Fishing 9/30/2020

Latest News

News

Mural dedicated in downtown Wausau on final day of Recovery Month

Updated: 10 hours ago
Mural is made up of 24 separate pieces

News

Mother of five volunteering with Port Edwards Fire Dept., American Red Cross

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tanya Schulz is answering the call to help when it is much needed

News

Community of Stevens Point mourns loss of beloved public servant

Updated: 10 hours ago
Bob Quam passed away from COVID-19 September 18

News

Wednesday Learning Centers offer help to students learning virtually

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
With grant money from the United Way of Portage County, over 200 kids have the opportunity to get help with virtual learning each Wednesday while still having fun with their friends.

News

Program offered in Stevens Point for students who need help with virtual learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
Help is offered Wednesdays on Wednesdays, typically a day off for the virtual learners

News

Congressional candidate Tricia Zunker votes, encourages others to do so

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Tricia Zunker, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, cast her absentee ballot in Wausau on Wednesday.