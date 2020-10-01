Advertisement

Kimberly-Clark donates land for Neenah dog park

(KSFY)
By Rhonda Roberts
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah is getting a dog park.

Kimberly-Clark has donated a parcel on Byrd Ave to the city for the dog park.

The land has been dedicated as a community garden. The remaining portion of the parcel will be for the dog park.

“We know the community, including many of our employees, have expressed a strong interest in developing a space like this and hope that the new dog park and existing community gardens will bring enjoyment for many years to come,” said Kim Underhill, Group President, Kimberly-Clark North America.

The land is adjacent to the police station in Neenah.

Construction will begin this year with hopes the dog park will be ready to open before the end of the year.

