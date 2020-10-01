First Alert Weather: Chilly now, warmer next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cloudy and wet pattern continues today with mostly cloudy skies and isolated shower chances. The showers should remain light today if you do see them, and there is a slightly lessened chance to see a shower today compared to the last few days. You may also notice a temperature chance, as highs only look to reach the mid to upper 40s and low 50s for some southern communities.

The cooler temperature trend lingers through Saturday before we start another warming trend for next week. The cloudy and wet pattern will not linger through Saturday however as we look to bring back some sunshine tomorrow.

Later tonight, with cooler temperatures and just enough moisture for some of our northernmost communities, we may see a few flurries tonight. Thankfully, we are not expecting impacts nor accumulation right now. Ground temperatures remain in the 50s for a lot of areas, so it will make it extremely challenging to pick up accumulation tonight. Nonetheless, some of our furthest northern communities may see a few flakes here and there.

Next week we see temperatures recovering back into the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.