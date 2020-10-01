Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Chilly now, warmer next week

Cloudy skies with a chance for isolated showers today
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cloudy and wet pattern continues today with mostly cloudy skies and isolated shower chances. The showers should remain light today if you do see them, and there is a slightly lessened chance to see a shower today compared to the last few days. You may also notice a temperature chance, as highs only look to reach the mid to upper 40s and low 50s for some southern communities.

The cooler temperature trend lingers through Saturday before we start another warming trend for next week. The cloudy and wet pattern will not linger through Saturday however as we look to bring back some sunshine tomorrow.

Later tonight, with cooler temperatures and just enough moisture for some of our northernmost communities, we may see a few flurries tonight. Thankfully, we are not expecting impacts nor accumulation right now. Ground temperatures remain in the 50s for a lot of areas, so it will make it extremely challenging to pick up accumulation tonight. Nonetheless, some of our furthest northern communities may see a few flakes here and there.

Next week we see temperatures recovering back into the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Showers return, warmer next week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Showers likely again today

VOD Recordings

WSAW NewsChannel 7 at 5pm - clipped version

Updated: 16 hours ago
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

Weather

WSAW AM WX 9-30

Updated: 22 hours ago
WSAW AM WX 9-30

News

First Alert Weather: Shower chances continue

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Shower chances remain for the next few days

Latest News

News

Spring rains, warm summer, and cool fall create perfect conditions for vibrant fall colors

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
If you think the fall colors are more vibrant this year, you’re right.

Weather

WSAW AM WX 9-29

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 9-29

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Cooler temps and showers

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Showers and cooler temps this week.

VOD Recordings

WSAW NewsChannel 7 at 5pm - clipped version

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

News

Northern lights to be visible this week in Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The majority of people living in Wisconsin will have the chance to see the northern lights this week. The Space Weather Prediction Center announced G1 and G2 geomagnetic storm watches for nights from Sept. 27-29.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Much cooler this week

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
More clouds than sun this week with chances for showers