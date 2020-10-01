Brewers battle but fall 4-2 to the Dodgers in Game 1

LOS ANGELES (WSAW) - The Dodgers jumped ahead early, but the Brewers mounted a rally. A comeback that proved two runs short as the Dodgers take a 1-0 series lead with the 4-2 win.

The Brewers quickly fell behind in the bottom of the first. Brent Suter gave up a double to Mookie Betts. Then, Suter lost the zone and proceeded to walk-in two runs. He’s the first pitcher in MLB history to walk in multiple runs in the first inning of a postseason game.

Milwaukee found its first base-runner of the game in the second inning. Avisail Garcia smoked a single 114.1 mph, which is the hardest-hit ball Walker Buehler has given up in his career, but the Brewers couldn’t put a rally together.

In the bottom of the second, the Dodgers smacked back-to-back doubles to plate another run.

The Brewers would get two runs back in the fourth. Orlando Arcia launched his fourth career postseason home run into left-center to trim the Dodgers lead to 3-2.

The Brewers' bullpen would hang strong for 3.1 innings. Eric Yardley pitched 2.1 innings with two strikeouts and no-hits given up. Justin Topa went two strong with. The Dodgers would ding Freddy Peralta in the seventh inning. Corey Seager blasted his fourth career postseason home run.

Christian Yelich went 2-for-5. Garcia knocked three singles. Arcia batted 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. The bottom third of the Brewers order went 0-for-9 with three walks.

The Brewers will get a chance at revenge in a must-win situation Thursday at 9:08 p.m.

