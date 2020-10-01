Advertisement

Brewers battle but fall 4-2 to the Dodgers in Game 1

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(MGN)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WSAW) - The Dodgers jumped ahead early, but the Brewers mounted a rally. A comeback that proved two runs short as the Dodgers take a 1-0 series lead with the 4-2 win.

The Brewers quickly fell behind in the bottom of the first. Brent Suter gave up a double to Mookie Betts. Then, Suter lost the zone and proceeded to walk-in two runs. He’s the first pitcher in MLB history to walk in multiple runs in the first inning of a postseason game.

Milwaukee found its first base-runner of the game in the second inning. Avisail Garcia smoked a single 114.1 mph, which is the hardest-hit ball Walker Buehler has given up in his career, but the Brewers couldn’t put a rally together.

In the bottom of the second, the Dodgers smacked back-to-back doubles to plate another run.

The Brewers would get two runs back in the fourth. Orlando Arcia launched his fourth career postseason home run into left-center to trim the Dodgers lead to 3-2.

The Brewers' bullpen would hang strong for 3.1 innings. Eric Yardley pitched 2.1 innings with two strikeouts and no-hits given up. Justin Topa went two strong with. The Dodgers would ding Freddy Peralta in the seventh inning. Corey Seager blasted his fourth career postseason home run.

Christian Yelich went 2-for-5. Garcia knocked three singles. Arcia batted 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. The bottom third of the Brewers order went 0-for-9 with three walks.

The Brewers will get a chance at revenge in a must-win situation Thursday at 9:08 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Girls Golf

Prep Highlights 9/30

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wednesday’s prep highlights include Wausau East/West Regional girls golf action.

High School

Prep Highlights 9/29

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include volleyball and soccer.

Nfl

Packers top Saints 37-30 to move to 3-0

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Allen Lazard’s career-high 146 yards receiving helps the Packers stay undefeated with the 37-30 win.

Mlb

Brewers clinch playoff spot despite losing to the Cardinals 5-2

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Brewers are heading to the MLB postseason for the third straight year, which is a franchise record.

Latest News

News

Joe Pavelski and Stars force Stanley Cup Game 6 vs Tampa

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT
|
By George Balekji and Associated Press
More than a decade since Corey Perry won the Stanley Cup as a young player and years after Joe Pavelski fell two wins short, the greybeards aren’t ready to leave the bubble and give up on another opportunity for a championship just yet. Pavelski tied it with 6:45 left in the regulation, laid out to block a shot in the first overtime and Perry’s second goal of the game came in double OT to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay and force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final.

Sports

Brewers keep playoff hopes alive with 3-0 win over Cardinals

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff allowed two hits in eight innings and the Milwaukee Brewers kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Saturday night.

Sports

Prep Highlights 9/26/20

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Newman Catholic Cardinals and Wausau West Warriors picked up victories in football and volleyball, respectively.

Sports

WSAW Prep Highlights 9/26/2020

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT

Hilight Zone

The Hilight Zone Week 1

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
High school football is back with 10 games throughout our viewing area, including the Log Game between Wausau East and Wausau West.

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone: Game of the Week 1: Wausau East vs. Wausau West

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT