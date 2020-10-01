Advertisement

Books flying off the shelves during pandemic

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Worzalla in Stevens Point is finding that books are flying off the shelves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manufacturers and machines are busy at work inside of Worzalla where demand for books is high, but higher demand means they have to turn up the dial on production.

As people have found more time on their hands to pick up a book, the printing presses work to the max to meet the demands of bookworms.

“The demand for books is really high, so we’ve been really busy [and] we’ve been trying to balance those two situations by putting out more books than we ever have,” Worzalla President and CEO Jim Fetherston said.

Fetherston said demand for books is up 20% this year compared to 2019, which is an all-time high for the 128-year-old book printing company.

The cause of the high demand is attributed to keeping people from boredom during the pandemic.

“We look at it as a really positive situation that books are helping people get through this difficult period and it’s just good to be part of that solution,” Fetherston said.

Worzalla prints everything from cookbooks to keepsakes, but they’re seeing specific demand in kids' books and many are also using books as gifts.

“I love it, I’m always excited about books… for me to see others are enjoying it too and I think it’s also a great way to remind a friend that you’re thinking about them,” Worzalla Customer Service Manager Kim Deuel said.

People are finding that a good story and the fresh smell of a newly printed book beats any everyday electronic in the house.

“They’ve kind of exhausted Netflix, the variety of movies that they want to see and so they’ve decided they need more stimulation and so the book business has been very strong,” Fetherston said.

With increased production, Worzalla is in need of more help and is hiring in all departments to keep those books on the shelves that they’re already flying off of.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

