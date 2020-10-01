Advertisement

As COVID cases surge, governor allows out-of-state health care workers to practice in Wisconsin

nurse
nurse(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - As COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations surge in Wisconsin, the governor has issued an emergency order to allow health care workers from outside the state to work here.

“We are seeing alarming trends here in Wisconsin, with today seeing our highest number of new cases in a single day, and yesterday seeing our highest death count,” said Gov. Evers. “Our hospitals are being stretched to the limit, and we need to take action to assist our frontline medical professionals with their life-saving work.”

The order allows for temporary interstate license reciprocity for health care workers. This means health care providers with a valid and current license or credentials issued by another state may practice in Wisconsin.

The order also extends licenses that may expire during the federal emergency declaration.

“We are in a new stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, and hospitals across the state are reporting current or imminent staffing shortages,” said DHS Secretary-designee Palm. “While I am grateful we are able to take this step to facilitate additional staffing flexibilities and support for our healthcare systems, we also need Wisconsinites across the state to help us protect our frontline healthcare workers and hospitals by wearing a mask and staying home as much as possible.”

CLICK HERE to view the emergency order.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported another 2,319 positive tests. Twenty-seven people died in the state.

The percent positive seven-day average reached 17.2 percent.

WISCONSIN COVID-19 DATA: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 683 people in the hospital.

That’s an increase of 174 patients in the last seven days.

“If you look at our two HSHS partnered hospitals, St. Mary’s and St. Vincent’s, they continue to grow in cases. I know our colleagues at other hospitals here in town are also growing in cases,” says Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai. “It’s important to understand that total number of cases is layered upon all the other medicine we’re practicing. The trauma accidents that are happening, the car accidents, the heart attacks, the strokes that are happening. And then you add on 90 extra cases, that’s what makes it so tough. Twice, three times a day, we’re meeting to say, ‘Hey, can we take that next patient or do we have to transfer?’ So far we haven’t had to transfer our own patients. But sometimes we can’t take patients from other hospitals right now.”

