Absentee voters reminded to use their municipality’s ballot drop box

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau Clerk and Marathon County Clerk are reminding absentee voters that ballots must be placed in the drop box for their municipality.

In an email, Kim Trueblood wrote:

While the absentee voting drop boxes that municipalities are installing are a wonderful thing, voters need to know that you need to be a resident of a municipality to use their drop box.

For example, the City of Wausau box is ONLY for City of Wausau voters, Village of Weston box is ONLY for Village of Weston voters, etc. Leslie and her staff are finding LOTS of ballots dropped off in their box that are not from City voters. State statute dictates that your absentee ballot must be returned to the clerk in the municipality where you live. Please don’t put your completed ballot in a drop box that is outside of your Town, Village or City.

She also stated the city’s drive-through voting scheduled for Oct. 23-34 is only for the city of Wausau residents.

