21 deaths, 2,887 new COVID cases added to state’s total

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Health Service is urging people to abide by COVID-19 precautions following another record day of positive cases, and a consecutive day of double-digit fatalities.

“Wisconsin is at a critical moment in this pandemic and we need to double down and stop the spread,” explained Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

Twenty percent (20.10%) were positive, setting a new daily record of 2,887 cases. Wisconsin is now averaging 2,405 new cases a day for the past seven days.

Thursday, 21 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,348.

The state also added 2,887 new COVID-19 cases. There are 22,126 active cases in the state.

The state reports 109 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, a record for a 24-hour period. The state is averaging 73 COVID-19 hospitalizations a day over the past 7 days, but with the faster growth in new cases the percentage of people diagnosed with coronavirus who needed hospitalization declined to 5.9%.

The latest numbers we have available from Wednesday showed a record 683 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals with 198 in ICU. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 17% of licensed medical beds in the state’s 134 hospitals were available. In the 8-county Fox Valley Region there were 109 COVID-19 patients with 15 in ICU, and 14% of beds are available. The 7-county Northeast Region had 113 patients, 34 in ICU, with 21% of beds available. Hospitalization numbers take deaths and hospital discharges into account.

To date, 7,409 people were hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19 treatment since the pandemic began.

