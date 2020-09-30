Wisconsin reports record 27 COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 120,000 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin added 27 deaths to its COVID-19 death toll on Wednesday, the most ever reported in a single day. State health officials say it’s the lagging result of the current surge in coronavirus cases we’re seeing.

The death rate went up from 1.08% on Tuesday to 1.09% on Wednesday, the first time we’ve seen it rise since a steady decline began in April.

Shortly before the state numbers came out, the Winnebago County Health Department announced 3 more deaths in the past 24 hours, including one patient in long-term care. Only one was added to the state numbers on Wednesday.

The state received 11,792 test results by Wednesday’s deadline and just under 20% (19.67%) were positive, for 2,319 new cases.

91 more people were hospitalized. As of Tuesday, a record 646 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, with 205 in ICU. In the 8-county Fox Valley Region there were 110 COVID-19 patients with 12 in ICU, and 15% of beds are available. The 7-county Northeast Region had 89 patients, 26 in ICU, with 26% of beds available. These numbers will be updated later Wednesday afternoon. The hospitalization rate for all coronavirus cases held steady at 6%.

With so many positive tests coming back, active cases -- those identified in the past 30 days or aren’t medically cleared --represent 17% of all cases. The state has 21,004 active cases. That’s almost 4 out of every 1,000 people in Wisconsin right now.

It took 149 days for the state to reach its first 30,000 coronavirus cases. In September, we added 30,000 in 20 days.

Cumulative confirmed cases Date reached Duration 120,000+ September 30 5 days 110,828 September 25 5 days 101,227 September 20 5 days 91,304 September 15 5 days 80,300 September 5 10 days 70,009 August 22 14 days 60,554 August 9 13 days 50,179 July 28 12 days 40,507 July 17 11 days 30,317 July 3 28 days 20,249 June 5 26 days 10,219 May 10 95 days 1 February 5 --

Ohio’s governor announced Wisconsin is 1 of 7 states Ohioans are discouraged from traveling to because of our rate of positive cases -- and those who do visit here should quarantine for 14 days.

➡ Travel Advisory: Based on updated positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to:



🔸 South Dakota

🔸 Idaho

🔸 Wisconsin

🔸 Iowa

🔸 Kansas

🔸 Missouri

🔸 Mississippi



Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/2ozja7AiZy — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 30, 2020

Health Departments Overwhelmed

Manitowoc and Door county health departments this week announced they can’t keep up with contact tracing because of the surge in coronavirus cases. State health officials say other counties are getting overwhelmed, too, making it difficult to identify the source of outbreaks. Some health departments are now asking people who test positive to reach out themselves to the people they’ve had direct contact with and advise them to quarantine until the 14th day from their last contact. Health Secretary Andrea Palm urges people who test positive to pick up calls from contact tracers and answer questions as thoroughly as possible.

New web tools show county, hospital burdens

The Department of Health Services debuted two more online tools Wednesday to help people understand the spread of the COVID-19 virus in their county and how it’s affecting hospitals. A display of disease activity indicates whether counties are experiencing a low to very high spread of the virus based on new cases per capita and also indicates how many counties at each level are continuing to see a rise in cases or are starting to see cases wane. A look at hospital capacity offers a graphical look at daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 and what percent of beds (including ICU beds) and ventilators are available.

Disease activity by county: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/disease.htm

Hospital capacity: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/capacity.htm

The state also improved its charts to display 7-day averages for the percent of tests coming back positive, including a chart that includes people tested more than once. The DHS will continue only reporting results for a person once in its summary data, which is the information Action 2 News relies on for its reports each day and is the most widely accepted method for reporting results.

Guidance for local health departments

The DHS also released a document local health departments can use for guidance to slow the spread of the virus. For counties with Very High case activity -- which is a majority of counties in Northeastern Wisconsin -- the recommendations read very much like the Safer-at-Home order early in the pandemic: Consider closing indoor and outdoor bars; restaurants should consider only takeout, pickup or delivery; no indoor gatherings beyond members of the household and limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer with social distancing and face coverings; only essential workers in offices and workplaces with monitoring of symptoms, physical distance and masks; limit retail to 5 customers at a time and consider curbside pickup or mail delivery; consider not holding outdoor concerts, festivals or sporting events; consider not opening gyms or campgrounds except with minimum operations. You can read the document HERE.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

TUESDAY’S CASE NUMBERS (counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams - 255 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 122 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Barron - 482 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Bayfield - 113 cases (+8) (1 death)

Brown - 9,223 cases (+238) (63 deaths)

Buffalo - 141 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 199 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Calumet - 1,236 cases (+53) (4 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 567 cases (+12)

Clark – 407 cases (+5) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 657 cases (+12) (3 deaths) (+1)

Crawford – 173 cases (+5)

Dane – 9,857 cases (+94) (42 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 1,931 cases (+47) (17 deaths) (+1)

Door - 354 cases (+14) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 493 cases (+4)

Dunn - 593 cases (+37)

Eau Claire - 1,969 cases (+29) (6 deaths)

Florence - 96 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 2,171 cases (+50) (14 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 289 cases (+15) (6 deaths) (+2)

Grant – 1,030 cases (+14) (19 deaths)

Green - 536 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Green Lake - 296 cases (+10)

Iowa - 187 cases (+1)

Iron - 143 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 152 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,486 cases (+56) (8 deaths)

Juneau - 388 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Kenosha - 3,549 cases (+27) (67 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee - 585 cases (+45) (2 deaths)

La Crosse – 3,095 cases (+40) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 299 cases (+10)

Langlade - 198 cases (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 234 cases (+5) (1 death)

Manitowoc – 1,170 cases (+65) (3 deaths)

Marathon - 1,458 cases (+24) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 976 cases (+32) (8 deaths)

Marquette - 281 cases (+10) (1 death)

Menominee - 81 cases (+7)

Milwaukee – 28,934 (+242) (529 deaths)

Monroe - 549 cases (+9) (3 deaths) (+1)

Oconto - 916 cases (+35) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 461 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Outagamie – 4,760 cases (+154) (29 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,385 cases (+30) (19 deaths)

Pepin – 67 cases

Pierce – 448 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Polk – 250 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,481 cases (+17) (6 deaths) (+2)

Price - 118 cases (+8)

Racine - 4,947 cases (+39) (95 deaths)

Richland - 141 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,601 cases (+28) (32 deaths)

Rusk - 64 cases (+2) (1 death)

Sauk - 928 cases (+21) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 219 cases (+5) (1 death)

Shawano – 968 cases (+46) (1 death)

Sheboygan - 1,710 cases (+116) (16 deaths)

St. Croix - 947 cases (+13) (8 deaths)

Taylor - 194 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Trempealeau - 656 cases (+22) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 238 cases (+4) (1 death) (+1)

Vilas - 227 cases (+10) (1 death)

Walworth - 2,618 cases (+34) (35 deaths)

Washburn – 113 cases (+6) (1 death)

Washington - 2,662 cases (+58) (32 deaths)

Waukesha - 7,529 cases (+167) (89 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 1,092 cases (+27) (20 deaths)

Waushara - 372 cases (+14) (2 deaths)

Winnebago – 4,057 cases (+248) (27 deaths) (+1)

Wood - 831 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (

Alger - 17 cases

Baraga - 26 cases (+4) (2 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 50 cases

Delta – 435 cases (+16) (8 deaths)

Dickinson – 156 cases (+16) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 151 cases (+3) (1 death)

Houghton – 441 cases (+26) (1 death)

Iron – 193 cases (+18) (2 deaths)

Keweenaw – 8 cases (revised -2 by state)

Luce – 12 cases

Mackinac - 44 cases (+2)

Marquette - 327 cases (+8) (12 deaths)

Menominee - 350 cases (+8) (2 deaths) (+1)

Ontonagon – 41 cases

Schoolcraft - 27 cases (+2)

*The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. State health officials say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

