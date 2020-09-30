Advertisement

Voting could be more difficult for those with disabilities this year

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voting is one of our most important civil rights, but it isn’t always accessible for paralyzed veterans and others with disabilities. A government report found less than half of polling locations were accessible in the 2016 election. People in wheelchairs have reported inaccessible stairways and sidewalks; doorways too narrow for a chair; no handicapped parking; and other accessibility challenges. This year during the COVID-19 pandemic, things could become even more challenging for voters with disabilities, due to added cleaning and distancing protocols, longer waits, fewer polling locations and the risk of contracting the virus.

Paralyzed Veterans of America represents veterans with spinal cord injury and disease, such as MS and ALS. These men and women served to protect civil rights like voting. PVA wants to ensure all Americans can vote safely and securely and by their preferred method, regardless of their disability. The organization is urging all people with disabilities to visit PVA.org/vote today to learn their rights and start making a state-specific voting plan now.

PVA advocates for accessible, safe voting with multiple options available to accommodate a vast array of disabilities. The “Access Your Vote” campaign is about making sure that every American who wants to vote is able to do so, regardless of accessibility limitations.

Al Kovach, Immediate Past President of Paralyzed Veterans of America discussed the following on NewsChannel 7 at 4 Wednesday:

  • The difficulties people with disabilities face when voting
  • How the pandemic could affect voting this year for people with disabilities
  • How PVA’s “Access Your Vote” campaign is helping voters find solutions
  • What voters with disabilities – and their family members – should do now to make sure they are able to vote safely and independently

