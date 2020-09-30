Advertisement

United Way of Marathon County looking for volunteers for Make a Difference Day

Make a Difference Day
Make a Difference Day(WSAW)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -United Way of Marathon County Volunteer Connection is looking for people to rake yards. Small groups of people are needed to rake yards of elderly and disabled residents in our community.

Raking will take place the week of October 19-24 when it is convenient for the volunteers and the homeowner.

With the inability of larger corporate or school groups to gather, organizers say they need more families and small teams to volunteer. Groups of ten or less, are encouraged to register by October 9 to be eligible for a door prize of United Way t-shirts for your team.

National Make a Difference Day is celebrated on October 24 and is a day that brings community service to the spotlight, uniting people to improve the lives of others. It is the largest day of service in the United States.

More details are available on the United Way website at www.unitedwaymc.org

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Long-time Mosinee volleyball team manager gets his chance to shine

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
It’s been 39 straight conference victories for the Mosinee volleyball team, impacted by players on the court. But the team’s largest influence may be one without any stats.

News

City officials encourage census responses in northcentral Wisconsin

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Central Wisconsin city officials encourage people to finish the census before the October 5 end date.

News

First Alert Weather: Shower chances continue

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
Shower chances remain for the next few days

News

Face-to-face anger: Trump, Biden lash, interrupt each other

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Latest News

News

Schmeeckle Reserve to offer free outdoor family nature programs this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Schmeeckle Reserve in Stevens Point will be offering free family nature programs in October and November.

News

Lumber prices and demand skyrocket during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The cost of lumber during the pandemic is skyrocketing and prices are at least double if not triple what they normally are.

News

DHS, central Wisconsin health officials urge cancelling all non-essential activities as COVID-19 surge continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it is a critical moment to be limiting activity to stop the statewide surge in COVID-19.

News

Ramp Up Marathon Co. continues to build ramps free of charge for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
Group has been building for 5 years and is supported by donations

News

Cost of lumber soars along with demand

Updated: 4 hours ago
Experts say prices could return to normal in spring 2021

News

Marathon Co. Health Department overwhelmed, asking for COVID-19 contact tracing help

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cases of the coronavirus have surged in Marathon Co. and around the state