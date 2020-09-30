United Way of Marathon County looking for volunteers for Make a Difference Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -United Way of Marathon County Volunteer Connection is looking for people to rake yards. Small groups of people are needed to rake yards of elderly and disabled residents in our community.

Raking will take place the week of October 19-24 when it is convenient for the volunteers and the homeowner.

With the inability of larger corporate or school groups to gather, organizers say they need more families and small teams to volunteer. Groups of ten or less, are encouraged to register by October 9 to be eligible for a door prize of United Way t-shirts for your team.

National Make a Difference Day is celebrated on October 24 and is a day that brings community service to the spotlight, uniting people to improve the lives of others. It is the largest day of service in the United States.

More details are available on the United Way website at www.unitedwaymc.org

