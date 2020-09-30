Advertisement

Salvation Army to host celebration of life ceremony for Stevens Point community leader

Bob Quam, 73
Bob Quam, 73(Boston Funeral Home)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A celebration of life ceremony will be held Oct. 5 for a prominent Stevens Point community leader.

Bob Quam died Sept. 18. The Stevens Point Journal reports Quam’s death was due to COVID-19.

His obituary states he worked with Hunger and Poverty Prevention of Portage County, Empty Bowls, Rent Ready, Justice Works, Salvation Army Red Kettle, United Way, and Emergency Partners of Portage County. He served on the Salvation Army Board of Directors and the FEMA Board. A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held in the Salvation Army – Hope Center parking lot at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up at the Salvation Army – Hope Center. Donations can be mailed to 1600 Briggs Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481.

Quam was 73.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW BOB QUAM'S OBITUARY

