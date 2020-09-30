Advertisement

Presidential debate defies standards, sways few, says UWSP political science expert

By Stella Porter
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many people are trying to make sense of last night’s presidential debate. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both talked over one another and moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

After the debate went off the rails, the Commission on Presidential Debates, which draws up the terms, says additional structure is needed in the debate format.

Political science expert John Blakeman, a professor at UW-Stevens Point, says even most pundits agree there is no clear winner in the debate, but the loser is all of the voters who did not hear either candidate’s perspective on the issues important to them.

“I don’t think I was expecting a debate like the others I’ve seen. I wasn’t expecting chaos either,” Blakeman said.

Blakeman says all debate standards were thrown out the window in Tuesday’s battle.

“The candidates are supposed to talk about policy and their political stances on pressing issues and what they would like to do if they continue on in the White House or get elected to the White House, and we got none of that basically,” he said.

Memorable debate moments, like John F. Kennedy shining against Richard Nixon, could once swing an election. Blakeman says Wisconsin voters didn’t learn much, and most Americans had already decided.

“Right now, [about 10%] of the electorate is undecided, which means the vast majority of us have already made up our minds,” he said.

Many suggested turning off the microphones to avoid the president and Biden from talking over one another. Blakeman says that probably won’t happen.

“The candidates agree to the terms of the debate, and I can’t imagine either of them agreeing to have their microphone turned off or to really change the existing terms,” he said.

He expects the vice presidential debate to be more controlled and possibly get into the weeds more on real policy.

“I would honestly expect the vice presidential debate between VP Pence and Kamala Harris to be a little more controlled, a little more focused. Neither one of them necessarily has the same things at stake as Biden and Trump” he said.

That debate is next Tuesday evening, followed by two more presidential debates on Oct. 15 and 22.

