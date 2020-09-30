Advertisement

Plea deal scheduled for former teacher charged with sexual assault

Jo Pang
Jo Pang(Portage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVEN POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A former Stevens Point School District teacher accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old is scheduled to agree to the terms of a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial.

Jo Pang is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of the same child.

Prosecutors said Pang had a sexual relationship with a teen he met while working as a mentor. The alleged misconduct reportedly began in April. Prosecutors said Pang knew the alleged victim was a minor. Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said the alleged misconduct did not occur on school property.

Pang was a special education teacher at PJ Jacobs Junior High. He resigned Dec. 20.

The Stevens Point School District issued a letter to parents regarding the arrest.

The letter sent to parents Thursday read:

District Families and Staff: While we are unable to disclose confidential information regarding personnel, we did want to make sure you were aware of a serious event about which we have recently become aware that is unrelated to any of the recent threats. One of our staff members has been arrested. It is likely you will see reports regarding this staff member in the media over the next several days. We can confirm that the individual has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. We will not be able to release additional information while investigations are continuing. We realize this will likely be a point of frustration, but we hope you understand and appreciate our position. Our first priority is to provide an environment in which all students are safe and can succeed. To that end, we will continue to evaluate current systems and procedures while addressing any concerns with careful diligence. Sincerely, Craig Gerlach, Ed.S. Superintendent

A plea hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army to host celebration of life ceremony for Stevens Point community leader

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A celebration of life ceremony will be held Oct. 5 for a prominent Stevens Point community leader.

News

Ascension Good Samaritan to offer free flu shot and meal Wednesday evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill will offer drive-thru flu shots, and a free meal Wednesday evening. The event is at 601 S Center Ave. from 4-6 p.m.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

News

First Alert Weather: Showers return, warmer next week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
Showers likely again today

Latest News

News

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

News

2020 Census Wrap Up 9/29/2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
2020 Census Wrap Up 9/29/2020

News

Team Manager Honored by Team 9/29/2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Team Manager Honored by Team 9/29/2020

News

Long-time Mosinee volleyball team manager gets his chance to shine

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
It’s been 39 straight conference victories for the Mosinee volleyball team, impacted by players on the court. But the team’s largest influence may be one without any stats.

News

City officials encourage census responses in northcentral Wisconsin

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Central Wisconsin city officials encourage people to finish the census before the October 5 end date.

News

First Alert Weather: Shower chances continue

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Shower chances remain for the next few days