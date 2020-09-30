Advertisement

Long-time Mosinee volleyball team manager gets his chance to shine

Vue has been with the team since he was in sixth grade, and has been a constant presence.
Vue has been with the team since he was in sixth grade, and has been a constant presence.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been 39 straight conference victories for the Mosinee volleyball team, impacted by players on the court. But the team’s largest influence may be one without any stats.

On Senior Night, smiles are wide from every player. But for Noah Eul, his smile is constant.

“If we’re down, he’s always the one with the smile on his face telling us that we can still do it," Sheridan Swiderski, a senior on the volleyball team, said.

“He’s just always there with a joke for us,” Aly Gonzalez, another senior, said fondly of Eul.

When asked about how he feels about the team when they went, Eul simply responded with "Happy.”

The senior team manager has been a mainstay on the court since 6th grade. His happiness boosts the team’s morale.

“Since he’s always at every game, he just is a meaningful person to us,” Gonzalez explained.

“Just watching him grow, he’s always been a part of the program,” Swiderski said with a smile.

He’s filled water bottles, shagged volleyballs, and now he can add giving a serve in a game.

“I can’t wait, I’m so excited to see him get out there and just sort of have some fun with it,” Justin Jacobs, the head volleyball coach, said.

“I’m excited," Vue said.

After six years of cheering on the team from the sidelines, his teammates cheered him on Tuesday

“He’s been practicing super hard for that and I know he’s been working for it,” Swiderski said.

“It brings a lot of excitement to him because he’s like ‘I’m not the only one sitting anymore. I actually get to play with you guys,’” Gonzalez added.

“I think yesterday, he only missed one of like the 9 or 10 we did, and today, he never missed one so,” Jacobs said before the game

But Vue admitted he was a little nervous about the serve. But as he stepped onto the court, he pushed those nerves aside.

The roar of the crowd engulfed the gym as Vue delivered a perfect serve over the net for a point.

Vue’s stat line is now perfect, and his grin was seen from across the gym, even under his mask, for the rest of the night.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City officials encourage census responses in northcentral Wisconsin

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Central Wisconsin city officials encourage people to finish the census before the October 5 end date.

News

First Alert Weather: Shower chances continue

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
Shower chances remain for the next few days

News

Face-to-face anger: Trump, Biden lash, interrupt each other

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

News

United Way of Marathon County looking for volunteers for Make a Difference Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
United Way of Marathon County Volunteer Connection is looking for people to rake yards. Small groups of people are needed to rake yards of elderly and disabled residents in our community.

Latest News

News

Schmeeckle Reserve to offer free outdoor family nature programs this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Schmeeckle Reserve in Stevens Point will be offering free family nature programs in October and November.

News

Lumber prices and demand skyrocket during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The cost of lumber during the pandemic is skyrocketing and prices are at least double if not triple what they normally are.

News

DHS, central Wisconsin health officials urge cancelling all non-essential activities as COVID-19 surge continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it is a critical moment to be limiting activity to stop the statewide surge in COVID-19.

News

Ramp Up Marathon Co. continues to build ramps free of charge for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
Group has been building for 5 years and is supported by donations

News

Cost of lumber soars along with demand

Updated: 4 hours ago
Experts say prices could return to normal in spring 2021

News

Marathon Co. Health Department overwhelmed, asking for COVID-19 contact tracing help

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cases of the coronavirus have surged in Marathon Co. and around the state