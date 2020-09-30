Long-time Mosinee volleyball team manager gets his chance to shine

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been 39 straight conference victories for the Mosinee volleyball team, impacted by players on the court. But the team’s largest influence may be one without any stats.

On Senior Night, smiles are wide from every player. But for Noah Eul, his smile is constant.

“If we’re down, he’s always the one with the smile on his face telling us that we can still do it," Sheridan Swiderski, a senior on the volleyball team, said.

“He’s just always there with a joke for us,” Aly Gonzalez, another senior, said fondly of Eul.

When asked about how he feels about the team when they went, Eul simply responded with "Happy.”

The senior team manager has been a mainstay on the court since 6th grade. His happiness boosts the team’s morale.

“Since he’s always at every game, he just is a meaningful person to us,” Gonzalez explained.

“Just watching him grow, he’s always been a part of the program,” Swiderski said with a smile.

He’s filled water bottles, shagged volleyballs, and now he can add giving a serve in a game.

“I can’t wait, I’m so excited to see him get out there and just sort of have some fun with it,” Justin Jacobs, the head volleyball coach, said.

“I’m excited," Vue said.

After six years of cheering on the team from the sidelines, his teammates cheered him on Tuesday

“He’s been practicing super hard for that and I know he’s been working for it,” Swiderski said.

“It brings a lot of excitement to him because he’s like ‘I’m not the only one sitting anymore. I actually get to play with you guys,’” Gonzalez added.

“I think yesterday, he only missed one of like the 9 or 10 we did, and today, he never missed one so,” Jacobs said before the game

But Vue admitted he was a little nervous about the serve. But as he stepped onto the court, he pushed those nerves aside.

The roar of the crowd engulfed the gym as Vue delivered a perfect serve over the net for a point.

Vue’s stat line is now perfect, and his grin was seen from across the gym, even under his mask, for the rest of the night.

