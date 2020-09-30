First Alert Weather: Showers return, warmer next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been a cloudy and wet week so far. The trend unfortunately continues today, but relief is now in sight in the 7-day forecast. Temperatures today will rise back into the low to mid 50s, which is well below average, but temps will continue to fall over the next few days.

This morning we could see a few showers moving through the area. There is another chance this afternoon into the evening to see another shower or two move through your area. Around midday, we have the lowest chance to see showers, but it is still a possibility.

Tomorrow we are looking at a chance for an isolated shower, especially in the morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies will again stick around tomorrow as temperatures only look to jump into the mid to upper 40s. A few models show some chances to see a few flurries for some of our northernmost communities Thursday evening into the early nighttime hours. This is not expected to accumulate, and we are not looking to see any impacts, but some areas may see just a few flakes falling for the first time this season.

Next week, we are expecting warmer temperatures with 60s returning around the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.