Downtown Rhinelander Inc. cancels trick-or-treating event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Downtown Rhinelander Inc. says due to COVID concerns and downtown Trick-or-Treat normally held the Saturday before Halloween will be cancelled this year.

A press release states:

“With concerns of being unable to maintain social distancing, and the safety and well being of our community, the chair persons of the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event have decided, with great regret, that it would be best to not hold the event this year.”

Organizers say they are looking forward to 2021′s event.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.