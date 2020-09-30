City officials encourage census responses in northcentral Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau City officials say that they have received a high number of responses as the 2020 census comes to a close.

“Right now our current numbers in Marathon County and the City of Wausau are higher than they were last year. So yeah we’re pretty pleased with that so far,” executive assistant to the Mayor of Wausau Kathi Groeschel said.

Other counties like Portage have also seen success in the responses.

“Almost all of them are in the upper 80 percent. So that’s a really good response rate,” Portage County complete county committee chair Meleesa Johnson added.

One of the problems with the census during the COVID-19 pandemic has been reaching the rural communities.

“It’s a challenge to get out to those rural areas, we didn’t have the library open with the kiosk that we wanted,” Groeschel explained.

“We had a band, we had prizes, airplane rides, all kinds of stuff. Well, COVID changed that didn’t it,” Johnson stated.

Officials say that one of the biggest reasons to complete the census is the benefits that it can provide the community.

“Nine billion dollars was attributed to the census numbers in 2010, and that amounts to about $1,600 per capita,” Johnson said.

“It helps so much to have these numbers, it helps our community greatly,” Groeschel added.

For those looking to finish the census before October 5, you still have time.

“Get it done today, tomorrow, please. You can use your computer, you can use your telephone. Either way, you can complete your census," Johnson explained.

