Ascension Good Samaritan to offer free flu shot and meal Wednesday evening

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill will offer drive-thru flu shots, and a free meal Wednesday evening.  The event is at  601 S Center Ave. from 4-6 p.m.

Ascension Good Samaritan associates will hand out 500 meals to take home featuring beef tips and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, roll, and dessert.

“Our associates are very dedicated to their community and this event represents our way of giving back during these times of hardship,” stated Jonathon Matuszewski, Chief Administrative Officer at Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital.

Both items will be offered first come-first served while supplies last.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services last flu season, 42% of Wisconsinites received at least one dose of flu vaccine, leaving nearly two-thirds of people at higher risk of getting the flu.

During Wisconsin’s 2019-2020 influenza season, there were 36,175 flu cases reported, 4,425 flu-related hospitalizations, and tragically, 183 deaths, including three children. “Getting a flu vaccination during the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic is a critical proactive step people can take to protect themselves and the people around them,” added Matuszewski.

Participants are asked to wear a face covering, observe social distancing, and remain in their vehicle at all times. Those interested in a flu shot are asked to wear a shirt with short sleeves Access to the drive-thru flu shot and community meal on Ascension Good Samaritan Campus is available from the entrance on O' Day Street.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

