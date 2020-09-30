Advertisement

Congressional candidate Tricia Zunker votes, encourages others to do so

Tricia Zunker, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, cast her absentee ballot in Wausau on Wednesday.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tricia Zunker, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District and Associate Justice of the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court, cast her absentee ballot in Wausau on Wednesday.

Zunker encouraged people to take advantage of early voting starting Oct. 20, absentee voting or in-person voting to make their voices heard.

“This is the most consequential election of our lifetimes and we all need to show up and do our part,” she said. “I encourage you to reach out to your family and friends and make sure they have a plan to vote too.”

Newschannel 7 reached out to her opponent, Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany. He was not immediately available for comment.

