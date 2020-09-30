Advertisement

7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seven people were shot and wounded Wednesday in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home, the city’s mayor said.

Mayor Tom Barrett said all seven people were hit when a person driving past the funeral home opened fire. There were no fatalities, and all of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that a car pulled up to a crowd of around 100 mourners. Cedric Guy, owner of Serenity Funeral Home, said the funeral was being held for Braxton Taylor, the 26-year-old victim of a Sept. 17 shooting.

The funeral was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. but was postponed after the shooting.

