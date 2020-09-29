Advertisement

Volunteers continue to address mobility issue through ramp service projects

Volunteers build ramp for Wausau resident
Volunteers build ramp for Wausau resident(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A well-known local volunteer group is working on their second to the last project for the year-- that will benefit people in the community who need a little boost.

Ramp Up Marathon County builds wheelchair ramps and low-rise steps for lower-income adults with mobility issues across Marathon County. There is no cost to the person getting the ramp or steps.

Tuesday, the group of about 20 volunteers made up the crew.

“It’s allowing people to access services such as medical appointments, go shopping, regain their independence, rather than being stuck in the house all the time. We enjoy doing it. It’s a purposeful thing.” explained volunteer, Ray Nowaczyk.

Referrals, screenings, and application processing are handled through both the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin and Midstate Independent Living Choices, Inc. All other work is donated by skilled and highly dedicated volunteers. Several Marathon County-based foundations, businesses, and individuals support the work through donations to cover materials costs.

For more information, contact a Resource Specialist at the Aging and Disability Resource Center, 715-261-6070, or Nancy Keller at Midstate Independent Living Choices, Inc., 800-382-8484 extension 211. Ramp Up Marathon County is a program of Midstate Independent Living Choices, Inc.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump, Biden to meet in Ohio for 1st presidential debate

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

News

Wisconsin’s coronavirus surge: 22% of tests positive, death toll reaches 1,300

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
7-day and 14-day averages for new cases reached new highs and county health departments are getting overwhelmed

News

Spring rains, warm summer, and cool fall create perfect conditions for vibrant fall colors

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
If you think the fall colors are more vibrant this year, you’re right.

News

Biden releases 2019 taxes as pre-debate contrast with Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.

Latest News

News

Rhinelander man charged with stealing $5K from employer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A 41-year-old Rhinelander man was charged Tuesday with theft in a business setting after he was accused of stealing approximately $5,000 from his employer.

News

Portage County reports 2 more COVID deaths, county total now 6

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Portage County Health Department says two more deaths have been confirmed due to COVID-19. No details about the patients were released.

News

First Alert Weather: Shower chances continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Shower chances remain for the next few days

News

Officers help man to safety during Shawano house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Shawano Police Department says three people are safe following a fire Monday morning.

News

Flags at half-staff in honor of Park Falls police officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Park Falls mayor says flags will be at half-staff until Oct. 5 in honor of officer Mark Richter. Richter, a 25-year department veteran, died suddenly at his home on Sept. 27.

News

Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
Attorneys for both sides didn’t expect a decision until after the election.