Volunteers continue to address mobility issue through ramp service projects

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A well-known local volunteer group is working on their second to the last project for the year-- that will benefit people in the community who need a little boost.

Ramp Up Marathon County builds wheelchair ramps and low-rise steps for lower-income adults with mobility issues across Marathon County. There is no cost to the person getting the ramp or steps.

Tuesday, the group of about 20 volunteers made up the crew.

“It’s allowing people to access services such as medical appointments, go shopping, regain their independence, rather than being stuck in the house all the time. We enjoy doing it. It’s a purposeful thing.” explained volunteer, Ray Nowaczyk.

Referrals, screenings, and application processing are handled through both the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin and Midstate Independent Living Choices, Inc. All other work is donated by skilled and highly dedicated volunteers. Several Marathon County-based foundations, businesses, and individuals support the work through donations to cover materials costs.

For more information, contact a Resource Specialist at the Aging and Disability Resource Center, 715-261-6070, or Nancy Keller at Midstate Independent Living Choices, Inc., 800-382-8484 extension 211. Ramp Up Marathon County is a program of Midstate Independent Living Choices, Inc.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.