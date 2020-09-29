UWSP flips the trend, sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In a time when COVID-19 cases are rising across the state of Wisconsin, UW- Stevens Point is seeing a decrease.

What was 111 cases in one week at UWSP, turned to 32 the next week

“The messaging we have done has worked,” Al Thompson, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UWSP, said.

It didn’t look that way just a few weeks ago when an average of 20 new cases a day were popping up. Monday, just two were reported.

“I think our students have jumped on that and done a wonderful job," Thompson said.

It hasn’t been a change in philosophy. Social distancing, masks, hand sanitizers, and testing are still the emphasis—like at the beginning of the year. But Thompson speculates students are settling into the school year.

“Behaviors of our students two weeks ago is what generates our numbers today,” Thompson pointed out. He also added that labor day, welcome weekend activities, and meeting new people could’ve led to the cases.

Now that students are in a routine—he speculates less transmission is occurring.

But that wasn’t enough to keep Cartoon Vue, a sophomore, on campus.

“I was like ‘this is not worth it,’” Vue explained. She was heavily involved in activities, which led her to stay on campus to begin the year. After seeing the increases in cases across the state, and having very limited interactions in the halls, she decided to go home.

“I felt very, like, stuck. It just, I was in my room the whole time,” Vue explained.

While she was in the halls, though, she was tested for COVID -19 twice. At UWSP, every on-campus student is tested once every two weeks.

She says social distancing measures were in place and followed throughout the hall, she still didn’t feel safe.

“I felt it was safer to go back home,” Vue said with a sigh.

But for her friends still on campus, the numbers are a relief.

“Hearing that, it makes me feel relieved for the people that I do know that are still living in the dorms,” Vue said.

And from the campus perspective---they are working with the community to keep not only campus safe—but Stevens Point safe.

“We’re a partnership with them. We don’t see it as us vs them. It’s all working together for the health of the community,” Thompson explained.

To assist in the community, UWSP has hired contact tracers trained by county health officials to ease some of the burdens on those officials.

