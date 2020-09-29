Advertisement

Taking care of family health with new consumer genetics technology

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Being equipped with knowledge of genetic health and family health history can help increase a family’s confidence in important decision making. A recent survey from Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, found that nearly 60 percent of parents say that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased their interest in understanding their genetic health. With back-to-school season underway, their own and their children’s health is top of mind for Moms, particularly this year, as the world navigates the fight against COVID-19.

Ancestry introduced AncestryHealth powered by NGS (Next Generation Sequencing), its most advanced genetic testing technology, in August. Designed to help people understand their risk for developing certain inheritable health conditions, the advanced testing technology behind AncestryHealth provides more comprehensive genetic screening of an expanded set of health conditions -- such as heart disease, breast cancer, colon cancer and blood disorders. AncestryHealth powered by NGS looks at more places in a person’s DNA than microarray-based testing technology. In fact, the technology achieves about 80-90 percent detection of inherited risk for specific health conditions.

A recent study conducted by Ancestry found that 86 percent of Americans agree that the more they know about their family, the more reassured they are in their ability to give health providers information to keep themselves and their family well. 82 percent of Americans also believe the more they know about their family health history, the greater control they can take in shaping a plan for their family’s long-term wellness.

Dr. Sarah South joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to explain how the new technology provides an opportunity to empower parents, especially moms, by understanding their underlying genetic health risks so that they can better manage their family’s health.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Glaucoma can lead to vision loss but often goes unnoticed until it’s too late

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Millions of people live with glaucoma -- one of the primary causes of vision loss and blindness. It's a serious disease that affects 70 million people worldwide, that may often go unnoticed.

News

Pick ‘n Save Wausau to offer curbside flu shot clinic

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
Pick 'n Save on Bridge Street in Wausau will offer curbside flu shot on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Coronavirus

How the pandemic is shaping the health of your children

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
Experts say with school in session and children forced to spend more time in front of digital devices, nearsightedness among school-aged children is on the rise.

News

How to tell the difference between RSV and COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
RSV has symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Shawano School District to begin all virtual learning starting Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Shawano School District will have all students learning virtually for two weeks starting next Tuesday.

Health

Tips to help you navigate the open enrollment process

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
What you need to know to pick a health plan and save money during the upcoming open enrollment season.

Recipes

Lowering cholesterol levels with simple changes to your diet

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
A registered dietitian shared heart-healthy recipes to help lower cholesterol levels.

News

Doctors: Flu vaccinations crucial this winter

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Getting your flu shot is always important, but it might be more important this year than ever.

Health

DHS: Wisconsin sees third day of more than 2,000 positive tests, death toll from COVID-19 drops slightly

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
On Saturday, the Department of Health Services said 2,283 more people have tested positive for the virus. That’s down from Friday’s one-day record of 2,533 cases.

Deep Bench

The road to managing a prostate cancer diagnosis

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
For Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a doctor discusses what you need to know about living with and treating the most common cancer in American men.