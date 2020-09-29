Spring rains, warm summer, and cool fall create perfect conditions for vibrant fall colors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you think the fall colors are more vibrant this year, you’re right.

2020′s weather has provided the perfect recipe for the number of red, orange, and purple leaves around the area. Leaves change color due to the biochemical processes that occur when the days get shorter and temps get cooler. Most people know leaves are green because of chlorophyll, but it’s the pigment from carotenoids and anthocyanin that produce shades of orange and reds.

The USDA reports the amount and brilliance of the colors that develop in any particular autumn season are related to weather conditions that occur before and during the time the chlorophyll in the leaves is dwindling. Temperature and moisture are the main influences.

Warm sunny summers that lead into cool, but not freezing nights seems to bring about the most vibrant color displays.

During these days, lots of sugars are produced in the leaf but the cool nights and the gradual closing of veins going into the leaf prevent these sugars from moving out. These conditions – lots of sugar and light – spur production of the brilliant anthocyanin pigments, which tint reds, purples, and crimson. Because carotenoids are always present in leaves, the yellow and gold colors remain fairly constant from year to year, according to the USDA.

WSAW-TV Meteorologist Mark Holley also says rain and soil moisture play a huge factor.

Currently, peak fall color can be seen north of Highway 29.

