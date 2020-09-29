Advertisement

Spring rains, warm summer, and cool fall create perfect conditions for vibrant fall colors

Taken at Glacial lake cranberry Marsh on September 23rd 2020.
Taken at Glacial lake cranberry Marsh on September 23rd 2020.(JoAnn Heller (WSAW))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you think the fall colors are more vibrant this year, you’re right.

2020′s weather has provided the perfect recipe for the number of red, orange, and purple leaves around the area. Leaves change color due to the biochemical processes that occur when the days get shorter and temps get cooler. Most people know leaves are green because of chlorophyll, but it’s the pigment from carotenoids and anthocyanin that produce shades of orange and reds.

The USDA reports the amount and brilliance of the colors that develop in any particular autumn season are related to weather conditions that occur before and during the time the chlorophyll in the leaves is dwindling. Temperature and moisture are the main influences.

Warm sunny summers that lead into cool, but not freezing nights seems to bring about the most vibrant color displays.

During these days, lots of sugars are produced in the leaf but the cool nights and the gradual closing of veins going into the leaf prevent these sugars from moving out. These conditions – lots of sugar and light – spur production of the brilliant anthocyanin pigments, which tint reds, purples, and crimson. Because carotenoids are always present in leaves, the yellow and gold colors remain fairly constant from year to year, according to the USDA.

WSAW-TV Meteorologist Mark Holley also says rain and soil moisture play a huge factor.

Currently, peak fall color can be seen north of Highway 29.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump, Biden to meet in Ohio for 1st presidential debate

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

News

Wisconsin’s coronavirus surge: 22% of tests positive, death toll reaches 1,300

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
7-day and 14-day averages for new cases reached new highs and county health departments are getting overwhelmed

News

Volunteers continue to address mobility issue through ramp service projects

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A well-known local volunteer group is working on their second to the last project for the year-- that will benefit people in the community who need a little boost.

News

Biden releases 2019 taxes as pre-debate contrast with Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.

Latest News

News

Rhinelander man charged with stealing $5K from employer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A 41-year-old Rhinelander man was charged Tuesday with theft in a business setting after he was accused of stealing approximately $5,000 from his employer.

News

Portage County reports 2 more COVID deaths, county total now 6

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Portage County Health Department says two more deaths have been confirmed due to COVID-19. No details about the patients were released.

News

First Alert Weather: Shower chances continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Shower chances remain for the next few days

News

Officers help man to safety during Shawano house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Shawano Police Department says three people are safe following a fire Monday morning.

News

Flags at half-staff in honor of Park Falls police officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Park Falls mayor says flags will be at half-staff until Oct. 5 in honor of officer Mark Richter. Richter, a 25-year department veteran, died suddenly at his home on Sept. 27.

News

Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
Attorneys for both sides didn’t expect a decision until after the election.