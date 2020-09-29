Rhinelander man charged with stealing $5K from employer

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 41-year-old Rhinelander man was charged Tuesday with theft in a business setting after he was accused of stealing approximately $5,000 from his employer.

Brad Strenz appeared in Oneida County court on allegations he took cash, collector coins, and rings from the business where he worked.

Investigators state surveillance video captured some of the thefts. During an interview with police, Strenz stated he began stealing in March due to the pandemic. Court documents state he’d take $200-$400 in cash per theft.

The missing money and items were located and collected by officers.

He’s free on a $5,000 signature bond.

He’s expected to learn if his case will head to trial Oct. 8.

