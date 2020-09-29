Portage County reports 2 more COVID deaths, county total now 6

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Health Department says two more deaths have been confirmed due to COVID-19. No details about the patients were released.

To date, 1,481 people in Portage County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We are saddened by the loss of two more community members,” stated Gary Garske, Health Officer and Division of Public Health Manager at Portage County Health and Human Services. “I, along with our public health team and the entire community, extend our sympathies to their loved ones.”

The agency urged the use of masks, social distancing, and hand washing.

“We strongly encourage community members to follow the Executive Order #1 Masking Mandate by wearing a mask in public and keeping at least six feet apart from others when you leave your home. In doing so, you’re not only helping protect yourself, but also your family, friends, neighbors, and fellow community members,” says Garske.

The department also stated they’ll no longer be issuing press releases for future deaths that result from COVID-19 infection.

