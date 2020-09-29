Officers help man to safety during Shawano house fire

SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shawano Police Department says three people are safe following a fire Monday morning.

Police responded to a home on 900 block of E. Maurer St. around 9 a.m.

Officers Scott Ruen and Heidi Cartwright arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house. A 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old were outside, but the woman told Officer Ruen her husband, a 57-year-old man, was still inside.

Chief Dan Mauel said the officers went to the front door and saw a man on the floor a few feet inside. Officer Ruen was able to get to the unconscious man and assist him outside.

The man and his wife were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation. The other man was not injured.

Shawano Fire Department personnel were able to rescue two dogs from the residence.

The cause of the fire appears to be from a burning candle.

