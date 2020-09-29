Advertisement

Officers help man to safety during Shawano house fire

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shawano Police Department says three people are safe following a fire Monday morning.

Police responded to a home on 900 block of E. Maurer St. around 9 a.m.

Officers Scott Ruen and Heidi Cartwright arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house. A 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old were outside, but the woman told Officer Ruen her husband, a 57-year-old man, was still inside.

Chief Dan Mauel said the officers went to the front door and saw a man on the floor a few feet inside. Officer Ruen was able to get to the unconscious man and assist him outside.

On Monday, September 28, at approximately 8:54 a.m., Officers Scott Ruen and Heidi Cartwright were dispatched to a...

Posted by Shawano Police Department on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The man and his wife were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation. The other man was not injured.

Shawano Fire Department personnel were able to rescue two dogs from the residence.

The cause of the fire appears to be from a burning candle.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flags at half-staff in honor of Park Falls police officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Park Falls mayor says flags will be at half-staff until Oct. 5 in honor of officer Mark Richter. Richter, a 25-year department veteran, died suddenly at his home on Sept. 27.

News

Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
Attorneys for both sides didn’t expect a decision until after the election.

News

Muscoda police: Suspect who stole truck possibly armed, wearing body armor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Muscoda Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole a commercial pickup truck overnight.

News

Elementary school parents frustrated with virtual learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
This year parents are wearing more hats than ever before as virtual learning takes over their household, and puts stress on everyday living.

Latest News

News

Trump, Biden to meet in Ohio for 1st presidential debate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

News

First Alert Weather: Shower chances continue

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
Shower chances remain for the next few days

News

Wausau School Board meeting 9/28/2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
Wausau School Board meeting 9/28/2020

News

Cases of COVID-19 dropping at UW-Stevens Point

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

UWSP flips the trend, sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
In a time when COVID-19 cases are rising across the state of Wisconsin, UW- Stevens Point is seeing a decrease.