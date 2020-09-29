Muscoda police: Suspect who stole truck possibly armed, wearing body armor

VILLAGE OF MUSCODA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Muscoda Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole a commercial pickup truck overnight.

Surveillance images show the suspect appeared to be wearing body armor and carrying an assault rifle at the time of the theft, investigators noted. They were not able to determine which way the individual went after taking the truck.

The suspect stole the red 2004 Chevrolet pickup, with the farm plate no. 309548F, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Allied Ready Mix in the Village of Muscoda, the police department stated.

Anyone who sees the truck is warned not to approach the driver and urged to call police immediately.

Image of the struck stolen in Muscoda on Sept. 29, 2020. (Muscoda Police Dept.)

The Muscoda Police Department released surveillance images from a truck theft on Sept. 29, 2020. (Muscoda Police Dept.)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.