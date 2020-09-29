Life gave him lemons, so he made kimchi

DENVER (KMGH) - Variety is the spice of life, and sometimes it’s spicy.

A Colorado man made a rebound with a new food-based business after having trouble in the job market.

“I love to cook for people that I care about,” Virgil Dickerson said. He tossed in extra time and love for kimchi, a Korean staple.

“So this is my mom’s recipe,” he said. “Think of sauerkraut but give it a lot more spice.”

Dickerson makes it from scratch. The recipe is classic with a hint of new, making it a hit with family and friends.

“The reaction was instantly crazy, and people started tagging me in dishes they were making with my kimchi,” he said.

He gave out 500 jars with his mom’s stamp of approval.

“She said that this was really good kimchi and maybe even better than her own kimchi,” Dickerson said.

The pressure mounted. “They were just like, ‘When are you going to start a business?’”

On Dickerson’s 45th birthday, he launched Kream Kimchi.

"Kream stands for “Kimchi rules everything around me” which is a nod to the Wu Tang song," he said.

It was a business born in a time of need. “During the pandemic, I was laid off, furloughed and lost all my clients, so I went from three jobs to none, and now I have one job,” Dickerson said.

Kimchi now pays the bills. You can get it at the Penn Street Market or online.

“From the very get go, I sold a ton of jars, and it hasn’t slowed down,” Dickerson said.

His advice: Your current situation may be the perfect recipe for a career change.

“We can’t change anything right now, but if you can share what you love with your community you can make an impact. with the people around you,” Dickerson said.

He said he would like to advance to a commercial kitchen and possibly eventually expand his business.

