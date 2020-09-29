Flags at half-staff in honor of Park Falls police officer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Park Falls mayor says flags will be at half-staff until Oct. 5 in honor of officer Mark Richter. Richter, a 25-year department veteran, died suddenly at his home on Sept. 27.
He also worked as a deputy in Ashland County and served as a DARE officer for 20 years.
The department said Richter’s death was the result of a medical event. He was 51.
