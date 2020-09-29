Advertisement

Flags at half-staff in honor of Park Falls police officer

Officer Mark Richter
Officer Mark Richter(Park Falls Police Dept.)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Park Falls mayor says flags will be at half-staff until Oct. 5 in honor of officer Mark Richter. Richter, a 25-year department veteran, died suddenly at his home on Sept. 27.

He also worked as a deputy in Ashland County and served as a DARE officer for 20 years.

The department said Richter’s death was the result of a medical event.  He was 51.

Flag Lowering Order

Posted by Park Falls Police Department on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Rest easy Officer Richter

Posted by Park Falls Police Department on Monday, September 28, 2020

