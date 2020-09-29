Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Shower chances continue

Showers are possible for the next few days.
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few showers moved through the area yesterday, but most of the day stayed relatively dry. Today will be a very similar situation, with more shower chances. Thankfully we are not expecting a washout today, as dry conditions will remain for a majority of the day. This afternoon brings the best chance to see an isolated shower or two. No severe weather is expected, as most of the showers will be on the lighter side of things.

Temperatures also only jump back into the low to mid 50s, as the cooler than average temperatures look to dominate through at least the rest of this work week into the weekend. Tomorrow brings a better chance to see shower action and possibly a weaker thunderstorm as well. We could see a morning shower or storm, with another shower or two that could linger into the afternoon hours.

With cooler temperatures hanging around, that is expected to bring some cold mornings in the later part of the week. Friday and Saturday morning, we could see temperatures in the low 30s, which could bring more frost to the area. You may need to think about protecting certain sensitive plants for Friday and Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Cooler temps and showers

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Showers and cooler temps this week.

VOD Recordings

WSAW NewsChannel 7 at 5pm - clipped version

Updated: 16 hours ago
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

News

Northern lights to be visible this week in Wisconsin

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The majority of people living in Wisconsin will have the chance to see the northern lights this week. The Space Weather Prediction Center announced G1 and G2 geomagnetic storm watches for nights from Sept. 27-29.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Much cooler this week

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
More clouds than sun this week with chances for showers

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: One last mild day on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Severe storms are possible, mainly north of Highway 29 through 11 PM.

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By WMBF News Staff
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

National News

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

Weather

WSAW AM WX 9-25

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 9-25

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Cooler temps next week

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
Temps in the mid to upper 70s today, cooler next week.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Limited warm days left

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A cold front could spark a chance of strong storms in the Northwoods Friday evening.