First Alert Weather: Shower chances continue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few showers moved through the area yesterday, but most of the day stayed relatively dry. Today will be a very similar situation, with more shower chances. Thankfully we are not expecting a washout today, as dry conditions will remain for a majority of the day. This afternoon brings the best chance to see an isolated shower or two. No severe weather is expected, as most of the showers will be on the lighter side of things.

Temperatures also only jump back into the low to mid 50s, as the cooler than average temperatures look to dominate through at least the rest of this work week into the weekend. Tomorrow brings a better chance to see shower action and possibly a weaker thunderstorm as well. We could see a morning shower or storm, with another shower or two that could linger into the afternoon hours.

With cooler temperatures hanging around, that is expected to bring some cold mornings in the later part of the week. Friday and Saturday morning, we could see temperatures in the low 30s, which could bring more frost to the area. You may need to think about protecting certain sensitive plants for Friday and Saturday morning.

