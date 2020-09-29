Elementary school parents frustrated with virtual learning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

This year parents are wearing more hats than ever before as virtual learning takes over their household, and puts stress on everyday living.

Rachel Thao is a stay at home mother of four with one child doing online schooling with the Wausau School District. While she knows the teachers and the school district are trying their best she said some days the virtual learning just doesn’t seem doable with everyone else going on in the house.

“Yeah, it’s overwhelming I get just very anxious, and there’s just been a lot of pressure I feel on parents I know there’s, you know, the teachers there this is new and they’re struggling too. But parents have really had to step up to a role that not all of us wanted to do,” Thao expressed.

At this time Thao has found that working with her daughter while her younger kids are napping is the best time to tackle her school work. The limited time leads to cramming and stress for both mother and daughter.

“I can’t imagine how some parents that have multiple children, especially in elementary or parents who are working and have to cram this all in at the end of the day, when they get home from work, it’s, it’s a full day’s worth of homework that you were cramming in,” Thao said.

Thao said even on their best days she is nervous about her child’s education and mental health as this year’s changes have been hard for her seven year old. Thao also said the change of schedule has been one of the most overwhelming experiences of her life.

One thing that makes Thao feel better is knowing she is not alone in her situation. She said many of her friends have expressed frustrations as well.

Thao just hopes that as time goes on things will get easier for both her child’s education and her families sanity. She also hopes that teachers will take a step back to look at just how much they are asking of parents who have to school from home.

“We just do our best. I mean, education is important but so is the household, you know,” Thao said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.