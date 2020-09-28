Advertisement

Wausau School Board to discuss potential options for Nov. 2 return

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board will host a special meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss its next steps for in-person instruction. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Wausau West in the auditorium.

The meeting agenda outlines the following plans for project relaunch.

Members of the media and public can attend in person, by calling 1-415-655-0001, then dial the meeting room access code: 133 529 6560, or through the virtual WebEx Meeting: https://wausauschools.webex.com/wausauschools/onstage/g.php?MTID=eb43a6404affcdc53051264776236ac72
In the event a passcode is needed to enter the virtual meeting, it is: 1234.
Members of the public who do not wish to appear in person may view the Board meeting through the following means:
- Wausau School Board meetings are streamed live on YouTube. Viewers may visit the site by searching for “Wausau School Board YouTube” or through www.Tinyurl.com/wsbmeetings

Proposal for Next Steps

● A large majority of parents prefer to send children to school in person.

● While staff opinions differ on maintaining virtual learning versus in-person

learning, many of their concerns related to in-person learning can be

mitigated.

● Disease mitigation plans will reduce transmission when people follow

protocol. The vast majority of cases in all districts come from community

events .

● Based on the difference in student movement through the day, administration

is open to different solutions for elementary and secondary schools.

Elementary Schools: Modified Plan A

● Bring all 4K-5 students back for in-person learning and keep students in

cohorts.

○ Families can choose for their children to remain 100% virtual.

● Identify separate staff to teach students whose families choose to remain

virtual.

● Elementary schools, in almost all situations, are able to maintain 6′ of social

distance by reassigning staff and classrooms.

● Frameworks for Encore classes, lunch and recess will be finalized with staff

input.

● Adherence to social distancing, masking and hygiene practices.

● If families return from open enrollment, students may need to be district

placed to maintain social distancing.

Secondary Schools: Modified Plan B

● Due to the mobile nature of students in secondary schools, administration

proposes to split students up into two cohorts; A-L and M-Z. This allows for

social distancing

○ Each secondary school may choose the schedule that meets staff and schedule needs.

● Teachers will focus live instruction primarily on in-person students.

○ Need to finalize details about quarantined and virtual students.

● Utilize the “Flipped Lesson” format to progress through content.

● During virtual learning students would complete individual work to prepare for

the learning activities during in-person learning.

● Cleaning and pandemic mitigation protocols including enforcement of social

distancing and masking.

Timeline for implementation

● Due to the need to identify staff for possible virtual learning and

● The need to make personal contact to families to confirm a choice for virtual

or in-person learning, and

● There may need to be a rebalancing of school or class enrollments once

families have finalized choice for in-person or virtual learning, and

● There is also a need to finalize details in the school level plans.

The administration recommends a start date of Monday, Nov. 2. The district anticipated losing 38 students, however, they have lost 433 students.

