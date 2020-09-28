Wausau School Board to discuss potential options for Nov. 2 return
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board will host a special meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss its next steps for in-person instruction. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Wausau West in the auditorium.
The meeting agenda outlines the following plans for project relaunch.
Members of the media and public can attend in person, by calling 1-415-655-0001, then dial the meeting room access code: 133 529 6560, or through the virtual WebEx Meeting: https://wausauschools.webex.com/wausauschools/onstage/g.php?MTID=eb43a6404affcdc53051264776236ac72
In the event a passcode is needed to enter the virtual meeting, it is: 1234.
Members of the public who do not wish to appear in person may view the Board meeting through the following means:
- Wausau School Board meetings are streamed live on YouTube. Viewers may visit the site by searching for “Wausau School Board YouTube” or through www.Tinyurl.com/wsbmeetings
Proposal for Next Steps
● A large majority of parents prefer to send children to school in person.
● While staff opinions differ on maintaining virtual learning versus in-person
learning, many of their concerns related to in-person learning can be
mitigated.
● Disease mitigation plans will reduce transmission when people follow
protocol. The vast majority of cases in all districts come from community
events .
● Based on the difference in student movement through the day, administration
is open to different solutions for elementary and secondary schools.
Elementary Schools: Modified Plan A
● Bring all 4K-5 students back for in-person learning and keep students in
cohorts.
○ Families can choose for their children to remain 100% virtual.
● Identify separate staff to teach students whose families choose to remain
virtual.
● Elementary schools, in almost all situations, are able to maintain 6′ of social
distance by reassigning staff and classrooms.
● Frameworks for Encore classes, lunch and recess will be finalized with staff
input.
● Adherence to social distancing, masking and hygiene practices.
● If families return from open enrollment, students may need to be district
placed to maintain social distancing.
Secondary Schools: Modified Plan B
● Due to the mobile nature of students in secondary schools, administration
proposes to split students up into two cohorts; A-L and M-Z. This allows for
social distancing
○ Each secondary school may choose the schedule that meets staff and schedule needs.
● Teachers will focus live instruction primarily on in-person students.
○ Need to finalize details about quarantined and virtual students.
● Utilize the “Flipped Lesson” format to progress through content.
● During virtual learning students would complete individual work to prepare for
the learning activities during in-person learning.
● Cleaning and pandemic mitigation protocols including enforcement of social
distancing and masking.
Timeline for implementation
● Due to the need to identify staff for possible virtual learning and
● The need to make personal contact to families to confirm a choice for virtual
or in-person learning, and
● There may need to be a rebalancing of school or class enrollments once
families have finalized choice for in-person or virtual learning, and
● There is also a need to finalize details in the school level plans.
The administration recommends a start date of Monday, Nov. 2. The district anticipated losing 38 students, however, they have lost 433 students.
