Safety tips for walking to school as it gets darker

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)

When it comes to traveling to and from school, It’s up to both the drivers and the kids to play it safe, follow road signs and limit distractions so that everyone can get to where they are going safely.

Marathon County Officer Brad Tatro said when it comes to walking to school, students should always stick to their planned route So that they know where they are going, and don’t get so distracted they end up getting hurt.

Tatro said parents should make a plan with their children who travel solo to school as to how they get to school and ask neighbors who are on the way to watch for the kids in the morning.

“It takes a village to help raise a child and, you know, hopefully, you can enlist some of your village to help you out,” Tatro said.

Tatro said as it starts to get darker out in the mornings and evening those walking and biking to school should wear bright colored clothes so they stand out to drivers, and take their time when crossing the street.

“If they’re gonna be crossing when there’s a vehicle, stop at the sidewalk and make eye contact with the driver so that you’re sure that they see you. And then proceed through the crosswalk when it’s safe,” Tatro explained.

As always It’s up to drivers to be on the lookout for kids, and use cautions in highly trafficked areas as kids can be unpredictable sometimes.

