Advertisement

Safety tips for walking to school as it gets darker

As always It’s up to drivers to be on the lookout for kids, and use cautions in highly trafficked areas as kids can be unpredictable sometimes.
School zone safety.
School zone safety.(MGN)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

When it comes to traveling to and from school, It’s up to both the drivers and the kids to play it safe, follow road signs and limit distractions so that everyone can get to where they are going safely.

Marathon County Officer Brad Tatro said when it comes to walking to school, students should always stick to their planned route So that they know where they are going, and don’t get so distracted they end up getting hurt.

Tatro said parents should make a plan with their children who travel solo to school as to how they get to school and ask neighbors who are on the way to watch for the kids in the morning.

“It takes a village to help raise a child and, you know, hopefully, you can enlist some of your village to help you out,” Tatro said.

Tatro said as it starts to get darker out in the mornings and evening those walking and biking to school should wear bright colored clothes so they stand out to drivers, and take their time when crossing the street.

“If they’re gonna be crossing when there’s a vehicle, stop at the sidewalk and make eye contact with the driver so that you’re sure that they see you. And then proceed through the crosswalk when it’s safe,” Tatro explained.

As always It’s up to drivers to be on the lookout for kids, and use cautions in highly trafficked areas as kids can be unpredictable sometimes.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern lights to be visible this week in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The majority of people living in Wisconsin will have the chance to see the northern lights this week. The Space Weather Prediction Center announced G1 and G2 geomagnetic storm watches for nights from Sept. 27-29.

News

President Trump campaigns in Green Bay, La Crosse on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
President Trump holds a Make America Great Again event at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

News

Eric Trump coming to Rothschild this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Eric Trump will be coming to Rothschild this week.

News

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall total to 6,074,703.

Latest News

News

Wausau School Board to discuss potential options for Nov. 2 return

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wausau School Board will host a special meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss its next steps for in-person instruction. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Wausau West in the auditorium.

News

BBB: Increase in scams targeting college students

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Better Business Bureau reports a number of employment scams targeting college students.

News

Biden urges pause on Trump court pick until after election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, WILL WEISSERT and LISA MASCARO
Biden appealed directly to his former colleagues in the Senate to “take a step back from the brink.”

News

UW-Madison gradually resumes in-person classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
New COVID-19 measures in place as students gradually resume in-person classes.

News

Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Monday that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event over two days in October.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Monday, September 28, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Monday, September 28, 2020.