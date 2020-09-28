Packers and Saints tied at 27 in the 4th quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WSAW) - The Packers and Saints are in a back-and-forth offensive explosion. Both teams sit at 27 in the 4th quarter.

For the first time this season, the Packers defense stopped an opponent on its first drive of the game. Green Bay forced the Saints to go three and out. The Packers would capitalize on the ensuing drive. Aaron Rodgers would lead Green Bay into Saints' territory. The Packers would settle for a 52-yard Mason Crosby field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

New Orleans would quickly answer. Alvin Kamara found space for a 49-yard run. Drew Brees would later find him for the 11-yard touchdown. Saints would jump ahead 7-3.

The Packers would try to find their first touchdown of the night. Green Bay would march to the Saints' 15-yard line, but the drive would once again stall out. Crosby split the uprights from 33-yards to cut New Orleans' lead 7-6.

Green Bay would force another New Orleans three-and-out capped by Kingsley Keke’s first career sack. Rodgers and Lazard would take advantage. Rodgers delivered a dime to Lazard for 48-yards to the Saints' two-yard line.

Two plays later, Rodgers would sling it to Lazard for the five-yard touchdown. Green Bay took its second lead of the game 13-7.

The Saints would get three-points back on their next drive. Brees took New Orleans to the Green Bay 26, but the Saints would settle for a Wil Lutz 45-yard field goal to cut the Packers lead to 13-10.

The Packers would go three-and-out. The Saints would chew up the rest of the half by marching 61-yards into the end zone. Brees connected with Emmanuel Sanders for the 10-yard touchdown and the 17-13 halftime lead.

Aaron Rodgers finished the first half 9/14 with 106 yards and a touchdown. Allen Lazard caught four balls for 67 yards and a touchdown. Mason Crosby went 2/2 on field goals. On the defensive side of the ball, Kingsley Keke collected two sacks.

Rodgers would continue to feed the hot hand to start the second half. Rodgers connected with Lazard for a 72-yard gain to the New Orleans' three-yard line.

The Packers would go for it on 4th down, and Aaron Jones would punch it in for his fifth touchdown of the year. Packers take the 20-17 lead.

The Saints would settle for a 35-yard Wil Lutz field goal on the ensuing drive to tie the game up at 20.

The Packers called “Big Dog’s” number. Rodgers floated it to Marcedes Lewis' back shoulder. A perfect throw and catch for the 18-yard touchdown. Lewis' first touchdown of the season gives the Pack a 27-20 lead.

The back-and-forth action would continue. Dres Brees would throw it out to Kamara. Kamara would dance his way 52-yards to the house for his second receiving touchdown of the night. Saints once again tied the game.

