Northern lights to be visible this week in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The majority of people living in Wisconsin will have the chance to see the northern lights this week. The Space Weather Prediction Center announced G1 and G2 geomagnetic storm watches for nights from Sept. 27-29.

The odds of seeing them are greater for people living in northern Wisconsin. They can be best viewed between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says geomagnetic storms are caused by an exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth.

