First Alert Weather: Cooler temps and showers

By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temps will not nearly reach the heights that we saw just last week. At times last week we saw mid to upper 70s and low 80s, but Autumn looks like it has finally arrived. By this afternoon, temperatures only jump into the 50s for most. Mostly cloudy skies will also dominate the skies today with rain chances. Thankfully we are not expecting severe weather, but we may see an isolated shower or so this morning. By this afternoon we still have a chance for a few sprinkles or a scattered shower.

Tonight temps drop into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies before we bring back the rain chances for tomorrow. The rain chances tomorrow look to hold off until the afternoon hours for most as temperatures only remain in the mid 50s.

Temps look to remain in the 40s and 50s for much of this week with overnight lows in the later part of the week falling to around freezing. It will not feel like Summer any more this week, so grab your umbrellas and jackets and know where they are for the rest of this week at least.

