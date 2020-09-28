Eric Trump coming to Rothschild this week

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Eric Trump will be coming to Rothschild this week.

According to the Trump campaign, Trump will hold a “Make America Great Again!” event at Schutte, Inc in Rothschild on Thursday, Oct. 1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to attend the event, click here.

Editor’s Note: This article corrects a previous version stating Donald Trump Jr. would be visiting.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.