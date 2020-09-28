Advertisement

Eric Trump coming to Rothschild this week

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, arrives before taping his speech for the second day of the Republican National Convention.
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, arrives before taping his speech for the second day of the Republican National Convention.(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Eric Trump will be coming to Rothschild this week.

According to the Trump campaign, Trump will hold a “Make America Great Again!” event at Schutte, Inc in Rothschild on Thursday, Oct. 1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to attend the event, click here.

Editor’s Note: This article corrects a previous version stating Donald Trump Jr. would be visiting.

