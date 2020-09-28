Advertisement

Arrest made in Lincoln County vandalism case

Arrest made in Lincoln County vandalism case
Arrest made in Lincoln County vandalism case
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year old Merrill man has been arrested in connection with a months long investigation into multiple cases of vandalism in and around the City of Merrill. Charges are also expected to be filed against three other suspects.

The investigation began in January when several young adults spray painted swastikas and other vulgarities on both private and public properties. In total, 17 separate cases were investigated. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the damage began in the Town of Pine River and continued to Council Grounds State Park as well as the River Bend Trail area in the City of Merrill.

According to the press release, investigators from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Merrill Police Department worked together to develop leads and conduct interviews.

The suspect in custody will be charged with 12 counts of criminal damage to property. The other suspects include a 19-year old Merrill man, an 18-year old Merrill woman, and a 20-year old Merrill woman. They are all facing multiple counts of criminal damage to property.

