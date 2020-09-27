Advertisement

Wisconsin 7th Congressional candidates respond to Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany and his opponent in the race for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional seat, Democrat candidate Tricia Zunker, released statements Saturday following President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death.

“President Trump promised to appoint judges who would interpret the constitution rather than legislating from the bench,” Congressman Tiffany said in a statement to NewsChannel 7. “He kept that promise today by nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett. I hope the Senate will move quickly and deliberately to approve her nomination as they did a few short years ago, and that Democrats will refrain from turning her nomination into a hyper-partisan three-ring circus like the one they subjected the American people to during Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”

Zunker released a statement Saturday saying, “The next Supreme Court justice will cast crucial votes as it relates to ensuring people with pre-existing conditions have affordable health coverage and a woman’s right to make personal decisions about her own body. Judge Barrett’s extreme record indicates her seat on the Supreme Court will result in attacks on fundamental rights and civil rights; her placement will undo decades of progress in the areas of women’s rights, equal pay, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights and more.”

Zunker continued saying “The lifetime appointment of the next Supreme Court justice must be a thoughtful, careful process that conforms to the 2016 process utilized by the Senate as a matter of fairness. No jurist considered for the Supreme Court should accept a nomination under these circumstances.”

