Wausau East suspends tennis and football programs for two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East has suspended all tennis and football activities for two weeks due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Marathon County, according to a release sent out by the Wausau School District Sunday.

“Our community is a vibrant, diverse collection of people who are each critically important to us. We need people to be healthy. Please do your part to ensure that our athletes are able to compete and our schools are able to fully open,” the press release stated.

They added they are monitoring the situation and will make adjustments as needed.

