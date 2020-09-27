Advertisement

Wausau East suspends tennis and football programs for two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus graphic (OSF St. Francis Image)
Coronavirus graphic (OSF St. Francis Image) (WLUC)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East has suspended all tennis and football activities for two weeks due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Marathon County, according to a release sent out by the Wausau School District Sunday.

“Our community is a vibrant, diverse collection of people who are each critically important to us. We need people to be healthy. Please do your part to ensure that our athletes are able to compete and our schools are able to fully open,” the press release stated.

They added they are monitoring the situation and will make adjustments as needed.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three additional students, two staff members test positive for COVID-19 in the Marshfield School District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Five additional positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last week in the Marshfield School District, according to a notice sent to parents by the district Friday.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

7 Things You Need To Know (09-27-20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
7 Things You Need To Know (09-27-20)

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Much cooler this week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Clouds along with some sun today. Cooler with times of showers in the days ahead.

Latest News

News

Joe Pavelski and Stars force Stanley Cup Game 6 vs Tampa

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By George Balekji and Associated Press
More than a decade since Corey Perry won the Stanley Cup as a young player and years after Joe Pavelski fell two wins short, the greybeards aren’t ready to leave the bubble and give up on another opportunity for a championship just yet. Pavelski tied it with 6:45 left in the regulation, laid out to block a shot in the first overtime and Perry’s second goal of the game came in double OT to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay and force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final.

News

Wisconsin sets new record in 1-day positive test results at 2,817

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Corn maze brings socially distant fall fun to Wausau

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Memorial 5K held in Wausau to support Claire Hornby and St. Jude’s

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Two arrested after vehicle pursuit leads to car crashing into Wausau home

Updated: 14 hours ago