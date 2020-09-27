Advertisement

UW-Health’s first all-female crew takes flight

The all-female crew says they hope younger women will follow in their footsteps.
The all-female crew says they hope younger women will follow in their footsteps.(UW-Health)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Three women at UW-health became the first all-female crew to take flight as part of the Med Flight Transport Team on August 17.

The crew includes a pilot, a physician, and a critical care nurse. The group hopes that gender doesn’t define a career, and that young people will see what they are doing moving forward.

“I think about the little girls who will see this. And they’ll see that not only can you do aviation medicine, but you can do it as the pilot, you can do it as the physician, you can do it as the nurse,” Cynthia Griffin, a DO Med Flight Doctor, said.

Kai Griffin, the Med Flight Pilot, says she hopes it’s not an uncommon thing in the future.

“I would love to open Female’s eyes too the possibility of it. It could be a very normalized thing and I hope for the future that it will be,” She explained.

The crew says that while they hadn’t met before becoming a crew, the fit has felt natural.

Five additional positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last week in the Marshfield School District, according to a notice sent to parents by the district Friday.