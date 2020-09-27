Advertisement

Three additional students, two staff members test positive for COVID-19 in the Marshfield School District

Marshfield Tigers
Marshfield Tigers(Marshfield High School)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Five additional positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last week in the Marshfield School District, according to a notice sent to parents by the district Friday.

The school district says the cases include a student at the high school, the middle school, and Madison Elementary School. In addition to the students, a staff member at a Lincoln Elementary and another at Washington Elementary have tested positive.

According to the notice, the high school student last attended classes on September 14, but had close-contact with other students at football practice who will have to quarantine. Marshfield suspended their football program until October 4 on Thursday.

Some middle school students will have to quarantine as a result of close-contact, and three elementary classrooms, one at Lincoln, Washington, and Madison will be moving fully virtual for the time-being.

Marshfield now has six elementary school classrooms being held fully virtual as a result of positive COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wausau East suspends tennis and football programs for two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Wausau East has suspended all tennis and football activities for two weeks due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Marathon County, according to a release sent out by the school Sunday.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

7 Things You Need To Know (09-27-20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
7 Things You Need To Know (09-27-20)

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Much cooler this week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Clouds along with some sun today. Cooler with times of showers in the days ahead.

Latest News

News

Joe Pavelski and Stars force Stanley Cup Game 6 vs Tampa

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By George Balekji and Associated Press
More than a decade since Corey Perry won the Stanley Cup as a young player and years after Joe Pavelski fell two wins short, the greybeards aren’t ready to leave the bubble and give up on another opportunity for a championship just yet. Pavelski tied it with 6:45 left in the regulation, laid out to block a shot in the first overtime and Perry’s second goal of the game came in double OT to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay and force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final.

News

Wisconsin sets new record in 1-day positive test results at 2,817

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Corn maze brings socially distant fall fun to Wausau

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Memorial 5K held in Wausau to support Claire Hornby and St. Jude’s

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Two arrested after vehicle pursuit leads to car crashing into Wausau home

Updated: 14 hours ago