Three additional students, two staff members test positive for COVID-19 in the Marshfield School District

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Five additional positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last week in the Marshfield School District, according to a notice sent to parents by the district Friday.

The school district says the cases include a student at the high school, the middle school, and Madison Elementary School. In addition to the students, a staff member at a Lincoln Elementary and another at Washington Elementary have tested positive.

According to the notice, the high school student last attended classes on September 14, but had close-contact with other students at football practice who will have to quarantine. Marshfield suspended their football program until October 4 on Thursday.

Some middle school students will have to quarantine as a result of close-contact, and three elementary classrooms, one at Lincoln, Washington, and Madison will be moving fully virtual for the time-being.

Marshfield now has six elementary school classrooms being held fully virtual as a result of positive COVID-19 cases.

