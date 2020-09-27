Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday, Jill Biden will travel to Madison and Waukesha, Wisconsin.

A press release from the Biden campaign says that in Madison, Biden will participate in a “Get Out the Vote” event as ballots continue to be mailed to voters across the state.

At the event, she will discuss the numerous ways Wisconsinites can cast their ballot this year, including by mail, at a drop box location, early in-person, or in-person on election day.

In Waukesha, Biden will give remarks on Vice President Biden’s Build Back Better plan to help Wisconsin’s economy recover from the pandemic. She is also expected to discuss his proposals to lower health care costs and protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

