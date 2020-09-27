Advertisement

Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin Monday

Jill Biden will visit Wisconsin on Monday, September 28.
Jill Biden will visit Wisconsin on Monday, September 28.
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday, Jill Biden will travel to Madison and Waukesha, Wisconsin. 

A press release from the Biden campaign says that in Madison, Biden will participate in a “Get Out the Vote” event as ballots continue to be mailed to voters across the state.

At the event, she will discuss the numerous ways Wisconsinites can cast their ballot this year, including by mail, at a drop box location, early in-person, or in-person on election day. 

In Waukesha, Biden will give remarks on Vice President Biden’s Build Back Better plan to help Wisconsin’s economy recover from the pandemic. She is also expected to discuss his proposals to lower health care costs and protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: One last mild day on Sunday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Severe storms are possible, mainly north of Highway 29 through 11 PM.

News

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.

News

Corn maze brings socially distant fall fun to Wausau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
It's the first weekend of fall fun at Willow Springs Garden in Wausau. One volunteer says she's not taking time spent with family for granted.

News

Car crashes into home in Wausau, no residents injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
A car appears to have crashed into a house on Wausau’s west side Saturday afternoon. The crash was on North First Street and West Union Avenue.

Latest News

News

Memorial 5K held in Wausau to support Claire Hornby and St. Jude’s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
A memorial 5K was held at Alexander Airport Park Saturday to support the Hornby family and St. Jude’s hospital.

News

Wausau car crashes into home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
A car appears to have crashed into a house on Wausau’s west side Saturday afternoon. The crash was on North First Street and West Union Avenue.

News

Wisconsin senators react to president’s Supreme Court pick

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Wisconsin’s two senators are reacting to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

State

Jill Biden to visit Madison, Waukesha on Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Biden campaign announced Biden will participate in a “Get Out the Vote” event in Madison.

News

Wisconsin sets new record in 1-day positive test results at 2,817

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,817 positive COVID-19 cases. That is the highest one-day total since testing began in February.

News

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For some, the debates represent the most important moments in the 2020 campaign’s closing days, a rare opportunity for millions of voters to compare the candidates' policies and personalities side-by-side on prime-time television.